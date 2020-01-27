NBA postpones Lakers-Clippers game in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death

LOS ANGELES – The NBA announced Monday that it has postponed tomorrow night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death.

Officials made the decision after discussions with both teams, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Clippers reportedly had no objection to postponing the game under the circumstances.

The league did not announce when the game would be rescheduled between the crosstown rivals.

Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed Sunday when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.

Bryant, an all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the victims, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.