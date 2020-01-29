81ºF

Dan Marino greets flight at Miami International Airport

Legendary quarterback represents South Florida

David Lang, Executive Producer

Dan Marino welcomes passengers to Miami
MIAMI – What a surprise for passengers landing in Miami on Wednesday.

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino greeted a flight at Miami International Airport.

The legend posed for pictures with passengers arriving via American Airlines.

Marino is part of the Super Bowl Host Committee and wanted to welcome people to town.

The quarterback works as a Dolphins executive.

He praised the big game for having a large economic impact on South Florida.

