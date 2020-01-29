Dan Marino greets flight at Miami International Airport
Legendary quarterback represents South Florida
MIAMI – What a surprise for passengers landing in Miami on Wednesday.
Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino greeted a flight at Miami International Airport.
The legend posed for pictures with passengers arriving via American Airlines.
Marino is part of the Super Bowl Host Committee and wanted to welcome people to town.
The quarterback works as a Dolphins executive.
He praised the big game for having a large economic impact on South Florida.
