LIV-ing their best lives: Seminoles turned Chiefs embracing ‘War Chant,’ return to Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI – Cam Erving has won so many times in South Florida that he's lost count.

When he was at Florida State, his Seminoles never lost at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle will be playing in Super Bowl LIV.

Along with teammate Derrick Nnadi, Erving will try to remain perfect when the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

"Of course, man, definitely looking to keep that intact," Erving said Monday during Super Bowl LIV media day at Marlins Park.

Erving and Nnadi are a combined 5-0 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Seminoles were 3-0 at rival Miami and won a pair of Orange Bowls during their tenures.

After winning a national championship in 2013, Erving became a first-round draft pick who spent his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He was traded to Kansas City in 2017.

A year later, the Chiefs made Nnadi their third-round pick, reuniting the defensive tackle with his former Florida State teammate.

So far, so good. Both said Kansas City has been a perfect place to continue their football careers, especially when a familiar sound comes over the loudspeakers at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Man, I feel like I'm at home every week," Erving said whenever he hears the "war chant" play. "There ain't nothing like it and I love it."

Nnadi recalled the first time he heard the Chiefs play the anthem during a game.

"I'm just feeling the atmosphere and I said, 'Whoa, I mean, I know I ain't in college,'" Nnadi said. "It's crazy."

Make no mistake, though. Although the Chiefs have made it a tradition and Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves took up their version of the song when former Florida State great Deion Sanders stepped up to the plate, the "war chant" originated in Tallahassee.

Legend has it that the Chiefs first heard it when the Northwest Missouri State band, directed by 1969 Florida State graduate Al Sergel, performed the chant while the players were warming up for a game.

After the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, Florida State's band offered its services for the game.

"Hey @Chiefs, if you want the War Chant done right we're available and just a couple hours up the road," the official Marching Chiefs Twitter account posted Jan. 19. "Hit us up."

It was a nice gesture, but it's not going to happen. The Marching Chiefs already have a performance lined up on Super Bowl Sunday.

"I wish they would," Erving said.

Nevertheless, Chiefs fans will almost assuredly lead the chant during the Super Bowl. Expect Erving and Nnadi to be right there with them.