NBA selects Miami Heat’s Adebayo, Butler for All-Star Team

Adebayo earns first trip to play with All-Star Team

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

David Lang, Executive Producer

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MIAMI – The NBA announced Thursday night that Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Team.

It’s the first time Adebayo, 23, is selected. He averages 16 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the second half of a game in Indianapolis, Jan. 8, 2020. Warren was called for his second technical foul later in the play. The Heat won 122-108. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Butler, a forward and guard, has already been part of the team four times. He averages 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

The All-Star game is at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

