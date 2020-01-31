NBA selects Miami Heat’s Adebayo, Butler for All-Star Team

MIAMI – The NBA announced Thursday night that Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Team.

It’s the first time Adebayo, 23, is selected. He averages 16 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Butler, a forward and guard, has already been part of the team four times. He averages 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

The All-Star game is at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.