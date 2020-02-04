Nunn named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

MIAMI – Once again, the NBA is honoring Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn.

On Tuesday, Nunn was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January.

This is the third time that Nunn was won the honor this season.

Nunn averaged 16.8 points, 3.5 assists, and shot 50.7% from the field in January.

Memphis’ Ja Morant won the honor for the Western Conference.

Nunn was an undrafted free agent, who worked his way to a starting spot with the Heat this season.