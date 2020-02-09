Meyers Leonard sends well-wishes as Heat face his former team

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Meyers Leonard will not get a return trip to Portland this season.

The Heat big man did not travel for the team’s West Coast trip after rolling his ankle.

Missing out on the Portland game is particularly difficult for Leonard, who is a former Trail Blazer.

Leonard tweeted: “2 thoughts. #1 sure as hell wish I was on the floor competing with my teammates and grinding to get better. #2 I am incredibly bummed that I won’t be back in Portland tonight. That city & organization hold a very fond place in my heart. To everyone that’s always believed.”

The hobbled Heat will be getting some reinforcements on Sunday night.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, and Solomon Hill are available for the game.

Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (shoulder) are not expected to play.