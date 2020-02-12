Mattingly has higher expectations for Marlins as spring training begins

JUPITER, Fla. – The Miami Marlins begin spring training with higher expectations.

It’s year three for the new ownership group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman.

Last season, the Marlins lost 105 games.

“I think there’s a different expectation for us,” said manager Don Mattingly. “I know that not really nationally but within our organization, different expectation for improvement.”

Mattingly said the team has brought in younger veterans and has minor league players ready to bring up to the big leagues.

Mattingly noted that nationally everyone has picked the Marlins to be last in the National League East.

As the Fish work on their rotation, the Marlins have not named an opening day starting pitcher.

In terms of getting more respect, Mattingly said, “We have to earn our way."