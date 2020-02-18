Chris Bosh says he is disappointed by Hall of Fame snub

MIAMI – Chris Bosh is not holding back his feelings on being passed over for the Hall of Fame.

As part of All-Star weekend, the NBA announced the Finalists for the honor.

Bosh was not on the list.

“I’m disappointed. The Hall of Fame thing came out and I wasn’t a finalist” Bosh said.

Bosh has credentials that are certainly worthy of consideration.

Bosh is a two-time NBA Champion, an 11-time All-Star and has an Olympic Gold Medal.

He added: “I’m disappointed I didn’t even get considered. I was really really looking forward to going in with this class. I think it still has the chance to be the best class ever.”

Among the people who could be inducted this year are Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and Tim Duncan.

The Heat retired Bosh’s No. 1 jersey last season.