Heat donating $1-million for employees, community needs

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are making a big donation after the NBA season was suspended.

The team announced on Wednesday that they will be providing disaster relief to the team and arena part-time employees.

The Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation will also donate an addition $1 million to the Miami Heat charitable fund to establish an initiative designed specifically for employees and other community needs.

“We have approximately 1,000 part-timers and they are the backbone of our business" said Eric Woolworth President of the Heat’s business group.

Several other sports teams and athletes have created funds to help workers whose livelihoods have been impacted by the Coronavirus.