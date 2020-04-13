Broward County high school football coach dies at 34

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Edward “Eddie” Frasier, who was the head coach of the Dillard High School football team during a stellar year, died, Broward County authorities said Monday. He was 34.

According to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office, Fraiser’s death was reported on Monday morning and the cause or manner of death had yet to be determined.

Frasier led his team to an undefeated (10-0) regular season and reached the Class 6A-Region 4 state final this past Fall -- losing only to Miami Central Senior High School. He earned the Broward County Coach of the Year Award and the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

Frasier, who was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, was a Dillard High School and Florida Atlantic University alumn. He also coached the Lauderdale Lakes Vikings, a Florida Youth Fooball League team. According to Broward County Public Schools, he started teaching at Dillard High School in 2009.

Last week, Frasier wrote on Facebook: “It’s a lot going on, 3 people from my inner circle: 2 players and one of my homeboys have lost loved ones: A mother, A father, & a Grandad during these crazy times. Non-corona related but death is death. Definitely been a rough week, trying to keep them all In positive spirits!”