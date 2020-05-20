Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has NFL’s two top-selling jerseys
Rookie has red-hot sales before playing a down for Miami
MIAMI – Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t taken a snap yet in the NFL.
However, the Dolphins rookie has the top two highest-selling jerseys in the league.
Tagovailoa’s aqua jersey is the hottest seller, followed by his white jersey.
Tom Brady’s new Bucs uniforms take up spots 3-6 in the Top 10.
Brady’s teammate Rob Gronkowski has the No. 7 highest selling jersey.
Cincinnati Bengal’s QB Joe Burrow, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, comes in eighth on the list..
Gronk and Brady round out the top 10 with alternate uniforms.
The Dolphins took Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in last month’s NFL draft.
The quarterback out of Alabama clearly enters the league with plenty of popularity.
