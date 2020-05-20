Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has NFL’s two top-selling jerseys

Published: May 20, 2020, 3:13 pm Updated: May 20, 2020, 3:22 pm

MIAMI – Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t taken a snap yet in the NFL.

However, the Dolphins rookie has the top two highest-selling jerseys in the league.

Tagovailoa’s aqua jersey is the hottest seller, followed by his white jersey.

Tom Brady’s new Bucs uniforms take up spots 3-6 in the Top 10.

Brady’s teammate Rob Gronkowski has the No. 7 highest selling jersey.

Cincinnati Bengal’s QB Joe Burrow, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, comes in eighth on the list..

Gronk and Brady round out the top 10 with alternate uniforms.

The Dolphins took Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in last month’s NFL draft.

The quarterback out of Alabama clearly enters the league with plenty of popularity.