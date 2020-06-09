89ºF

Inter Miami CF takes another step closer to return, full team training

Team continues work in Fort Lauderdale

David Lang

Inter Miami MLS soccer team goalkeeper Luis Robles practices at the team's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
FORT LAUDERDALE – Inter Miami CF continues to take steps that bring the team closer to a return.

The team announced on Tuesday that they received approval from Major League Soccer to begin full team training this week.

Those practices will be mandatory and will follow safety/health protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Last week, the team was approved to work in small groups.

The first step was to let players back into the facility to work out individually.

Major League Soccer is planning a tournament in Orlando, as the league returns to action.

