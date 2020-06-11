Stoneman Douglas’ Coby Mayo brings unique perspective to MLB draft

PARKLAND, Fla. – In many ways, Coby Mayo is like the hundreds of baseball prospects just waiting to hear their names called in tonight’s MLB draft.

But in many ways, the recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate’s path has been much different.

“Of course the shooting happened my sophomore year, and that kind of made me mature faster than a lot of kids had to in high school,” said the power-hitting third baseman. “I remember basically everything [from Feb. 14, 2018], but the hardest part was going home after everything happened and realizing that you know this name, you know this name, you know this name [among the victims].”

Then, this year the coronavirus hit, taking away the end of Mayo’s senior season, as well as prom and graduation.

But he says his experience has taught him to appreciate every moment — and what he does have.

“I’m grateful for another day of life, and another day to appreciate baseball and family and friends and everything it’s given me,” Mayo said.

The draft began Wednesday night and resumes Thursday at 5 p.m. with Rounds 2-5 on ESPN and MLB Network. The draft is usually 40 rounds but this year was reduced to five because of the pandemic.

Mayo, who attended the same high school that produced Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo, said he was trying to keep his cool as the draft neared.

“Waking up this morning, it’s definitely a nerve-racking feeling knowing that your life could change today,” he said. “But I’m going to sit here today, talk to my family and friends, play some video games.”

If he doesn’t turn pro, Mayo has committed to play at the University of Florida.