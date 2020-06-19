Heat hosting virtual town hall about racial injustice

Miami – The Miami Heat are hosting a virtual town hall on Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

On Thursday night, the Heat released a 4:43 second video on their social media platforms.

In it, players share their experiences and reactions to the racial injustice in the United States.

Jimmy Butler said, “I hear and talk a lot about fear. In the sense that you may not make it home. Your son may not make it home. Your daughter may not make it home.”

Derrick Jones Jr. said, “I have children, 3 boys, just knowing that they have to grow up and seeing all the things that are going on right now, it’s just, it just breaks our hearts.”

Meyers Leonard said that recent events in the country have left him wondering: “Should I speak up? What do I say? How do I say it?”

Veteran Udonis Haslem said it’s his role to educate people on racism, injustice, and the importance of voting.

People are being encouraged to register on the Heat’s website www.miamiheat.com.

Space is limited for the town hall and will be given on a first come, first served basis.

The town hall will be at 4 p.m. Friday.