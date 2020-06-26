87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Sports

Game On for Heat! NBA releases restart schedule

Clay Ferraro, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Plantation, Black Lives Matter
Despite a loss in the NBA Finals, Miami Heat fans show their support for their beloved team at a road rally at the AmericanAirlines Arena.
Despite a loss in the NBA Finals, Miami Heat fans show their support for their beloved team at a road rally at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will tip-off their return to play against one of the best in the West.

The Heat will open up against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1 at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex.

It will be the first of eight “seeding games” which will wrap up the NBA’s regular season. Miami enters the final 8 games sitting in the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Here is the Heat’s full return to play schedule:

  • vs. Nuggets Aug. 1, 1:00
  • vs. Raptors Aug. 3, 1:30
  • vs. Celtics Aug. 4, 6:30
  • vs. Bucks Aug. 6, 4:00
  • vs.Suns Aug. 8, 7:30
  • vs. Pacers Aug. 10, 8:00
  • vs.Thunder Aug. 12, 8:00
  • vs. Pacers Aug. 14, TBA

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.