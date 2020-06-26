Game On for Heat! NBA releases restart schedule

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will tip-off their return to play against one of the best in the West.

The Heat will open up against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1 at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex.

It will be the first of eight “seeding games” which will wrap up the NBA’s regular season. Miami enters the final 8 games sitting in the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Here is the Heat’s full return to play schedule: