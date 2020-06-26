Game On for Heat! NBA releases restart schedule

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will tip-off their return to play against one of the best in the West.
The Heat will open up against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1 at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex.
It will be the first of eight “seeding games” which will wrap up the NBA’s regular season. Miami enters the final 8 games sitting in the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.
Here is the Heat’s full return to play schedule:
- vs. Nuggets Aug. 1, 1:00
- vs. Raptors Aug. 3, 1:30
- vs. Celtics Aug. 4, 6:30
- vs. Bucks Aug. 6, 4:00
- vs.Suns Aug. 8, 7:30
- vs. Pacers Aug. 10, 8:00
- vs.Thunder Aug. 12, 8:00
- vs. Pacers Aug. 14, TBA