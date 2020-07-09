96ºF

Canes will not play Michigan State this season

Big 10 schedule shifts impacts Miami

David Lang, Executive Producer

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, Miami head coach Manny Diaz calls out a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami coach Manny Diaz told The Associated Press on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 that he believes the Hurricanes are already better than they were when last season's 6-7 debacle ended. Diaz says the Hurricanes have improved their roster and their coaching staff, both by additions and subtractions. He also drew a parallel to the culture that the Miami Heat have stuck with in their bounceback season this year. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes football schedule is changing.

On Thursday, the Big 10 Conference announced that they will only play conference games this season because of the Corona-19 pandemic.

The Hurricanes were scheduled to play at Michigan State on Sept. 26.

Miami Athletic Director Blake James released the following statement: “I am aware of the announcement made by the Big 10 today. While we are disappointed to lose the opportunity to face Michigan State during the 2020 season, we will work with the ACC to best position our program for the upcoming season.”

The ACC has not released their official plan for how the conference will handle the pandemic.

