Canes will not play Michigan State this season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes football schedule is changing.

On Thursday, the Big 10 Conference announced that they will only play conference games this season because of the Corona-19 pandemic.

The Hurricanes were scheduled to play at Michigan State on Sept. 26.

Miami Athletic Director Blake James released the following statement: “I am aware of the announcement made by the Big 10 today. While we are disappointed to lose the opportunity to face Michigan State during the 2020 season, we will work with the ACC to best position our program for the upcoming season.”

The ACC has not released their official plan for how the conference will handle the pandemic.