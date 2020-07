Miami – The Miami Marlins have released their 2021 schedule.

The team has still not played their 2020 season, which is set to resume later this month.

However, we now know about the team’s matchups.

The Marlins will open the season at home against Tampa Bay April 1.

The Marlins first road trip will be against the New York Mets on April 8.

The New York Yankees will be coming to South Florida at the end July.

Here is the complete schedule.