Dwyane Wade deletes tweet supporting Nick Cannon

MIAMI – It was a busy Wednesday afternoon on twitter for Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

The former Miami Heat guard tweeted his support for his friend, actor Nick Cannon.

Cannon was dropped by ViacomCBS after an interview Cannon did on his podcast “Cannon’s Class.”

In the interview, Cannon promoted several anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Wade originally tweeted, “@NickCannon We are with you Keep Leading!”

After facing a severe backlash, Wade deleted his original tweet.

Wade attempted to clarify his support for his long-time friend by writing, “I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create.”

About an hour later, Wade sent a third tweet.

Wade said he has “ZERO tolerance” for hate speech and that he should have looked further into Cannon’s comments before sending the tweet.