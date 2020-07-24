Dr. Fauci now has his own baseball card

WASHINGTON – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Washington Nationals superfan, now has his own baseball card.

Topps, the trading card partner of Major League Baseball, launched a limited edition collectible featuring Fauci’s Opening Day pitch on Thursday when the Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

The card is only available to buy for 24 hours starting Friday, July 24.

The cost is $9.99 at Topps.com as part of the Topps NOW collection, capturing legendary moments throughout the 2020 MLB season.

On the card, Fauci, donning a Nationals jersey, hat, and face mask, is shown firing his toss to the plate. As for where the pitch landed — let’s just say he shouldn’t quit his day job.

(See the pitch below)