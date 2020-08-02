Jimmy Butler misses practice; status uncertain for Monday’s Heat game

Orlando – Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Sunday’s practice inside the Orlando bubble with what Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra called “an excused absence.”

When asked if Butler will be available for Monday’s game against Toronto, Spoelstra said, " I do not have an update on that.”

Butler’s teammate, Jae Crowder, referenced Butler being in some type of quarantine for the time being. “It’s definitely a curveball for all of us to hear stuff like what’s going on with him,” Crowder explained. He didn’t go into details into what exactly is going on with Butler.

The NBA has set specific guidelines and rules to protect players and staff from Covid-19 while inside the Orlando complex.

Butler scored a team high 22 points in Saturday’s 125-105 win over Denver in Miami’s return to action.

The Heat are set to play the Toronto Raptors on Monday afternoon.