Check out the Don Shula patch that will be on the Dolphins’ uniforms

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Don Shula’s name will be prominent on the Miami Dolphins’ uniforms in 2020 — as will his record win total.

The team on Thursday revealed the commemorative jersey patch to honor the legendary coach, who died May 4. It includes the number “347” in reference to his career win total, the most in NFL history.

The patch is scheduled to first be worn in the regular-season opener Sept. 13 against the New England Patriots.

“Don Shula’s lasting impact on the Miami Dolphins, NFL and South Florida community is immeasurable,” team owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league’s history.”

The Dolphins say that this is the first time in their 54 seasons that a patch will be worn to recognize an individual. Helmet decals and stickers have been worn to honor players who passed away, and the team included a black armband on its jerseys with the initials “JR” in 1990 after the passing of founder Joe Robbie.

Coaches and other personnel will also wear a pin with the Don Shula patch design throughout the year.