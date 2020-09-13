Bam Adebayo sees Celtics series as ‘guard your yard’ time

ORLANDO – The Miami Heat continue getting ready for the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat and the Celtics will meet up on Tuesday night in Game 1.

Bam Adebayo said that the Heat need to make sure to win individual matchups against the Celtics.

Adebayo referred to that type of defense as “guard your yard.”

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said, “By the time you get to the Conference Finals you can’t hide. It’s not like your opponent isn’t going to be experienced to try to exploit you. You have to have the right kind of habits. Hopefully, have been tested enough in those habits throughout the course of the year.”

Asked about his pregame routines, Adebayo said before games, he makes sure to talk to his mother.

Adebayo said “On game days I have to text her or talk to her or something. That’s my routine.”