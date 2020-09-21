Patriots’ James White’s father, captain with Miami-Dade Police, killed in Cooper City car crash

COOPER CITY, Fla. – New England Patriots running back and Fort Lauderdale native James White learned shortly before Sunday’s game that his father, Tyrone, was killed in a car crash on Sunday. His mother, Lisa, who was also in the car is in critical condition.

Tyrone White was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s the crash happened around 1:01 p.m. in the 11800 block of Griffin Road.

A car crash in Cooper City kills one person. The accident claimed the life of Miami-Dade Police Captain Tyrone White. (WPLG)

The crash involved two vehicles, but it is unclear which vehicle the Whites were in. According to deputies on the scene, one car was flipped over and the other was on fire. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue were able to put out the fire in the vehicle.

BSO Air Rescue transported two of the three victims. The third victim of the crash, identified as Tyrone White, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and BSO said it will release more information as it becomes available.

James White was announced as inactive for Sunday night’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks due to personal reasons, according to the team. White left South Florida to play college football at the University of Wisconsin from 2010-2013. He was drafted by the Patriots in 2014.

Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez sent his condolences on Twitter.

I’m extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County. I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace. 1/2.... — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) September 20, 2020

(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.)