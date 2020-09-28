Heat back in NBA Finals after knocking off Celtics in Game 6

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Break out the pots and pans: The Miami Heat are going back to the NBA Finals.

The Heat outmuscled the Boston Celtics, 125-113, in Game 6 on Sunday night, clinching their sixth trip to the league’s championship series in franchise history.

It’s their first trip to the Finals since 2014, and it comes with a new cast that rolled through the Eastern Conference playoffs in the Disney bubble with a 12-3 record.

Bam Adebayo led Miami Friday night with 32 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Jimmy Butler added 22 points and Tyler Herro chipped in 19.

Full Screen 1 / 10 Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, left, battles for a rebound along with Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) and teammate Grant Williams (12) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Shooting for their fourth title, the Heat will face old friend LeBron James and his Lakers in the Finals, which begin Wednesday night. The entire Finals series will be broadcast on Local 10.

“That’s a great storyline, right?” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said on ESPN when asked about facing James in the Finals. “Can you let us enjoy this now for a little bit?”

Send your celebratory Heat fan photos to Share@local10.com