Heat’s Adebayo plans to return tonight and Dragic will give it a shot, reports say

It appears the Miami Heat are going to get a big boost for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN and the Associated Press are reporting that Bam Adebayo is planning to return to the lineup tonight after missing two games with a neck strain. Adebayo has been Miami’s best all-around player at times during the postseason and has been called the “heart and soul” of the team by Jimmy Butler.

Meanwhile, point guard Goran Dragic will warm up and try to play Game 4, according to The Athletic. Dragic has a torn plantar fascia in his left foot and said on Monday that it was unlikely he would play. But now, it appears as if he is going to give it a shot and see if he can tolerate the pain.

The Heat trail the Lakers 2-1 and will try to even up the series tonight on Local 10. Coverage begins with Countdown to Tip-off at 8 p.m.