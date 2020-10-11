Dolphins schedule dealt several changes following postponement of Broncos-Patriots game

MIAMI – The NFL is making some changes to its schedule due to the postponement of the game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.

One of the most affected teams by these alterations is the Miami Dolphins.

Get out your pencil and paper, here come all the changes.

The game between Miami and the New York Jets, originally scheduled for Week 10, moves to Week 6 (next Sunday) at 4:05 p.m.

Originally scheduled for Week 6, the game between the Dolphins and Broncos will now take place during Week 11 at 4:05 p.m.

Miami’s bye week is will now come during Week 7 instead of the originally scheduled Week 11, and the Dolphins game against the Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 7 to Week 10.

Got all that?