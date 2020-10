The NBA says it has reviewed a play in which it appears Lakers star Anthony Davis may have taken a swing at Jae Crowder of the Heat, and it will not take any action against Davis.

The play happened in the 3rd quarter of Game 5 of the finals as Duncan Robinson was hitting a Miami 3-pointer.

The NBA tells Local 10 in a statement “We review every play in the games from all angles and there was nothing further to do with this.”