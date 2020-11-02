Flores wants Dolphins to focus on improvement, not statistics

DAVIE, Fla. – Head coach Brian Flores is pleased that the Dolphins picked up a win on Sunday, but immediately has turned his attention to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dolphins are off to a 4-3 start after beating the Rams 28-17 on Sunday.

Sunday’s game against the Rams was strange. The Dolphins won despite being outgained by the Rams 471 yards to 145 yards.

Flores said Monday, “This morning I’m very leery on statistics right now. I look at the stats from yesterday’s game, we gave up this many yards passing, this many yards rushing. When you look at it, it felt like we got dominated. I didn’t feel that way during the game. So, you know, this is a week to week league. We’ve gotta just focus on today, focus on improving today, focus on getting better in practice this week and not focus on the statistics.”

Tua Tagovailoa made his first career start at quarterback.

Flores accessed Tua’s play Monday, “Some good plays, some bad plays. We’re making the corrections now, a lot of things we can get fixed. His first time out , again, some good, some bad. Hopefully, we see some improvement next week.”

Flores, who was wearing a hat that read vote, said that he had already voted and checked that it had been counted.

With the trade deadline approaching, Flores said that general manager Chris Grier handles any potential deals and his focus would be on preparing for next Sunday’s game.

Flores was asked about two cases of Covid on the Arizona Cardinals roster.

The Dolphins head coach said that as of now, they’re scheduled to play at 2:25 p.m. Arizona time.