Return of the leaping cat: Panthers reveal highly anticipated Reverse Retro jersey

SUNRISE, Fla. – It may be the NHL’s offseason, but the League was abuzz Monday morning due to a brand-new batch of jerseys released for each of its 31 teams.

That, of course, includes the Florida Panthers.

For the first time since debuting the new logo, jersey and colors in 2016, the Panthers will have a third jersey to choose from.

Actually, not since 2012 has Florida had the option of an alternate uniform. That’s the last season they wore the love-it-or-hate-it powder blue jerseys.

The Cats' new Reverse Retro features a return to the iconic look of the 1990s with a fun spin on the color scheme.

Back on the front is the leaping cat, and the palm tree secondary logo is on the shoulders.

Here is the official description, straight from the Panthers:

In the newly announced Panthers Reverse Retro jersey, the team’s crest is featured front and center, while palm tree graphics on the shoulders and pointed sleeve stripes add considerable design details that nod to the South Florida region. The ’96 on the collar honors the Florida Panthers 1996 team who reached the Stanley Cup Final in only their third season in the National Hockey League.

These sweet new threads will be worn by the Panthers in “multiple games during the 2020-21 NHL season,” according to the team.

The jerseys can be preordered at FLA Team Shop and will be available starting on Dec. 1.