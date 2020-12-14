Miami Heat partners with World Central Kitchen, donates $3 million toward hunger relief

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have made a major donation in support of feeding those in need.

The Heat are partnering with World Central Kitchen and the team, along with the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, have donated $3 million to WCK.

During the pandemic, WCK has provided over 33,000,000 meals throughout the United States and Spain.

“As a member of the Board of the NBA Social Justice Coalition and through our Heat Social Justice Pledge, we have committed to support and encourage black entrepreneurship,” said Heat owner Micky Arison. “So, we have partnered with WCK to source the food from black entrepreneurs, chefs, and restaurants.”

The generous donation by the Heat will “exoand the organization’s Restaurants for the People program in Miami,” according to a release from the team.

From the release:

The goal of this program is three-fold: to feed hungry people, to keep local restaurants and their teams open and working, with an emphasis on supporting Black employment in the restaurant industry, and to spur other organizations to donate to the cause as well. During the COVID-19 pandemic, WCK has activated thousands of restaurants and kitchens to feed marginalized and vulnerable communities and medical professionals on the front lines through WCK’s Restaurants for the People program.

“The pandemic has underscored that food insecurity is a severe and an ongoing crisis,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The Heat Group’s Business Operations. “We know restaurants and their staffs are struggling, so, we strongly encourage them to get involved with World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People network, which can help their businesses remain open, their workers employed and their communities fed.”

“WCK is a team of food first responders who know that a hot meal is so much more than a plate of food—it’s hope, it’s dignity, it’s a sign that someone cares about you and that you are not alone,” said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen. “We’re grateful for the Miami Heat’s support and belief in our mission–and commitment to support the people of Miami. This team will support our Restaurants for the People program, which will work with local restaurants directly to help keep their business afloat while also providing hundreds of thousands of meals for their neighbors.”