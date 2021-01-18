Heat game against Pistons in jeopardy because of COVID-19 protocols

MIAMI – The Miami Heat were supposed to host the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 3 p.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena. Local 10 has learned that’s not going to happen, and the game may not be played at all Monday because of health and safety protocols.

The 3 p.m. start time has been moved to 8 p.m., at the earliest, as the teams wait for word on if they’ll be able to play at all.

The Heat confirmed the time shift to 8 p.m. on Monday afternoon, writing on social media that the game “is still coming your way today ... just a few hours later.”

Miami HEAT basketball is still coming your way today... just a few hours later. pic.twitter.com/ISo63zHYXM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 18, 2021

The Heat have already had one game earlier in the season postponed when they didn’t have enough players available. Just this week Miami played two games with the minimum of 8 players available due to COVID-19 protocol.

It’s not clear if the issue on Monday is with the Heat or Pistons, but for now, the teams will see if they can play later on Monday evening or if the game will be postponed.