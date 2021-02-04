Miami Heat reporting goes global during pandemic

MIAMI – For decades, reporting on the Miami Heat or any NBA team followed a similar formula: You get a credential, go to the AmericanAirlines Arena, watch the game and then meet with players in the locker room to discuss what you saw.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, that has all changed. All media interviews are now done virtually. That has opened the door for reporters around the world to cover the game they love.

That includes Christos Tsaltas, who often stays up overnight to cover games in Greece. His dedication has caught the attention of players and made him a familiar voice in Zoom media sessions.

Christos still hopes to cover an NBA game in person one day. But for now, like so many, he’s working hard to cover the global game from his own home office.