Pedro Gomez, ESPN reporter and Miami native, dead at 58

Perdo Gomez of ESPN stands in the stands prior to the game between the Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants at Hohokam Stadium on March 3, 2015 in Mesa, Arizona.

Pedro Gomez, a South Florida native and University of Miami alumnus who had covered baseball for ESPN since 2003, died unexpectedly Sunday, the network said.

He was 58.

Gomez was the son of Cuban parents who came to Miami right before he was born, ESPN wrote in an obituary posted on its website Sunday night. He attended Coral Park High School, Miami-Dade Community College and then the University of Miami.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Ad

Before joining ESPN, Gomez had been a sportswriter for various newspapers dating back to the mid-1980s, including stints at the Miami News and Miami Herald, according to his LinkedIn page.

Gomez’s family released the following statement: “Pedro was far more than a media personality. He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor. He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believer. He died unexpectedly at home this afternoon.”

Further details about his death were not revealed.

ESPN said Gomez is survived by his wife, Sandra, sons Rio and Dante, and daughter Sierra.