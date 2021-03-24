Miami in the mix for World Cup 2026 matches

MIAMI – Greater Miami is on a shortlist of cities still in the running to host World Cup matches in 2026 when the quadrennial soccer event comes to the United States, Mexico and Canada.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is holding a news conference Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. in support of the bid. (Watch it live at the top of this page when it begins.)

If selected, some games in the tournament would be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

After a virtual meeting was held earlier this month with members of the local bid committee, FIFA’s tournament organizers are expected to visit the site in the third quarter of 2021 and the decision on host cities is expected by year’s end.

The World Cup was last held in the United States in 1994. Orlando’s Citrus Bowl was the lone Florida stadium among the nine venues used that year.

For 2026, FIFA is expected to pick 16 venues across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Miami is among 17 U.S. cities still in the running, bid organizers say. Orlando is also in the mix again.

Local leaders point to greater Miami leading the country in television viewership of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as the number of major sporting events that have been hosted at Hard Rock Stadium, including Super Bowl LIV, this year’s college football national championship game and international soccer exhibitions.

“We look forward to welcoming FIFA to Miami later this year so we can show them first-hand the leading-edge technology and first-class amenities we have to offer at Hard Rock Stadium,” said Todd Boyan, Hard Rock Stadium’s senior VP of stadium operations said recently.

Suarez is expected to be joined at Wednesday’s news conference at City Hall by Jorge Mas, owner of Inter Miami CF, and Christopher Corey, the City of Miami’s liaison for the World Cup bid.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has also voiced support for the bid.

“Miami is uniquely positioned to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and I am thrilled we are moving forward in the selection process,” she said in a recent statement. “As a top soccer destination, a world leader in hosting major events, and home to a diverse, international community, Miami is the perfect place to host FIFA’s first World Cup in North America in over 32 years.”

For more information on Miami’s bid, visit miami2026.com.