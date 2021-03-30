Dolphins will host Giants in 2021 as NFL expands regular season schedule to 17 games

Miami Dolphins get introduced prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

DAVIE, Fla. – The NFL is expanding its regular season schedule, and there are a ton of football fans in the Sunshine State that are absolutely thrilled.

Why? Well, all the Miami Dolphins fans down here get another home game in 2021, and all the New York Giants fans that call South Florida home (we see you, Will Manso) are thrilled for the opportunity for a rare in-person look at their favorite team.

That’s right, the 17th game for the Dolphins and Giants will be a matchup at Hard Rock Stadium sometime later this year.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

The NFL schedule for the 2021 season will likely be released sometime in May.

The league had been playing on a 16-game schedule since 1978, which was the first year it expanded from 14 games.

The Dolphins and Giants have only played each other in South Florida four times. Ever.

All four games were won by New York, with the most recent coming in 2015.

Miami hosted the Giants in 2007, but that game was played in London.

The 2021 regular season will begin with NFL Kickoff Weekend starting Thursday, Sept. 9 and end on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.