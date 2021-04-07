Win a year of free Topgolf by entering this sweepstakes

Topgolf launches the "Win Free Topgolf for a Year and the Ultimate Baller Package” sweepstakes.

Golf’s major season is officially upon us, and while professional golf players will be competing at The Masters 2021 at Augusta National this week, Topgolf is celebrating the season by giving fans a chance to win free Topgolf gameplay for an entire year.

Now until April 30, golf fans and Topgolf fans alike can entire Topgolf’s “Win Free Topgolf for a Year and the Ultimate Baller Package” sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes includes the most coveted prize — free Topgolf for a year.

Prizes include:

Grand Prize: One fan will take home the grand prize (a $4,769 value) that includes free Topgolf gameplay for a year, a Callaway EPIC MAX or SPEED Driver, and more.

Runner Up Prizes: Five runners-up will receive a free six-month Platinum Elite Topgolf membership and a one-year World Golf Tour (WGT) Plus membership.

Everyone: All eligible consumers who enter will receive a $10 off gameplay coupon sent at the conclusion of the sweepstakes.

In order to enter the sweepstakes, golf aficionados can enter by texting “BALLER” to the number 68633, or, online at topgolf.com/winayear. Each participant may enter up to 25 times throughout the month of April.

For more information on the sweepstakes, or to view the official rules, click here.