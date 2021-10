Dwyane Wade, the fifth overall selection in the 2003 NBA draft, and his 16-month-old son, Zaire, are introduced to the media, June 27, 2003, in Miami.

MIAMI – Zaire Wade is paving his path in basketball.

Wade is signing a contract with the G League team of the Utah Jazz, according to a report by Stadium’s Shams Charania.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade became a part owner of the Jazz last season.

The older Wade spent the majority of his incredible career with the Miami Heat, winning three championships.

Zaire was just 16-months old when Wade joined the Heat.

Now, Zaire is 19 and ready to carve out his own basketball career.