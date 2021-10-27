Heat to hang banner celebrating Bam Adebayo’s Olympic gold on Friday

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

United States' Bam Adebayo (13) waves the United States flag as he celebrates with teammates after their win over France in a men's basketball Gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MIAMI – Bam Adebayo’s Olympic accomplishment is going to be recognized forever in the Heat’s house.

The Miami Heat will hold a special ceremony at halftime on Friday to hang a banner from the rafter’s recognizing Bam Adebayo’s gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The banner will hang alongside those of Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James, all who won gold for Team USA while playing for the Heat.

Adebayo started in all six games for the U.S. and averaged 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

In the final game against France, Adebayo had 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and a steal to help Team USA capture the gold.

The Heat are hosting the Hornets on Friday.