Dolphins second interview with Mike McDaniel set for Thursday, per reports

San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will be busy later this week with second interviews for their vacant head coaching position.

Right now, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier is in Alabama for the Senior Bowl.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins will bring in Mike McDaniel for a second interview on Thursday.

McDaniel, 38, is the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator.

His team was just eliminated in the NFC Championship Game.

The Dolphins are also reportedly considering Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore, 33, led one of the most powerful offenses in the NFL.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is a Michigan alum.

After firing Brian Flores, Ross said that he would not be the person to take Harbaugh out of Michigan.

However, now that Harbaugh is expressing an interest in the NFL, there is speculation that the Dolphins could have interest.