Dolphins signing offensive tackle Terron Armstead, adding major piece to offensive line

Terron Armstead of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins wanted to solidify the team’s offensive line this offseason, and on Tuesday it appears they took a huge step toward achieving that goal.

The Dolphins and free-agent offensive tackle Terron Armstead have reached an agreement on a 5-year contract, a league source confirmed to Local 10 News.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal could be worth up to $87.5 million and includes $43.3 million in guaranteed money.

Armstead, 30, is a former third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints

He was widely considered one of the top players to hit free agency this year.

During his nine years with the Saints, Armstead was selected to three Pro Bowls.

He joins an impressive class of new signings by Miami, a group that includes Raheem Mostert, Teddy Bridgewater, Cedrick Wilson, Chase Edmonds and Connor Williams.