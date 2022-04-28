Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on Christian Wilkins

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) scores a touchdown as New York Jets linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (43) missed the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are keeping around big man Christian Wilkins.

On Thursday, the team announced that they have exercised the fifth-year option on the defensive tackle’s contract.

He is now signed through the 2023 season.

The Dolphins continue to make moves, despite not having a pick in the first 100 in Thursday’s NFL draft.

Wilkins was the Dolphins first-round pick (13th overall) in 2019 out of Clemson.

He has played in 47 games with 192 tackles, 8 sacks, an interception, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

Wilkins also has two touchdown catches on offense.

He has proven himself to be one of the bigger personalities on the team and is considered a locker-room leader.