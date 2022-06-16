Big Goal: Miami learns today if it will be named host city for the 2026 men’s World Cup

Miami is in the running for a FIFA 2026 stop

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida soccer fans and local leaders are very nervous Thursday as they will learn if Miami is picked as one of the host cities for the 2026 men’s World Cup.

At 5 p.m., FIFA will announce the 16 host cities, with 10 in the United States and three each in Canada and Mexico.

The 16 American cities in the running are: Miami, New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, San Francisco/Bay Area, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Kansas City, Denver, Nashville, Orlando, and Cincinnati.

“During the past months we have had open exchanges with the candidate host cities on a number of different topics,” Colin Smith, FIFA’s Chief Tournaments & Events Officer, said in a statement last month. “We are very thankful and impressed by how dedicated and innovative they all are.”

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history with 80 games played overall. It will be the second time the U.S. has hosted the World Cup after the first in 1994.

Thursday’s announcement will come just weeks after Miami starred on the world stage while successfully hosting the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hard Rock Stadium is no stranger to big events. Super Bowls, college football national title games and many important soccer games have been played on the Hard Rock turf.

Soccer fans won’t be the only ones to benefit if Miami is chosen as host city.

A recent study has found that cities which hold World Cup matches could see an estimated $160-$620 million in economic activity.