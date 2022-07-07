Heat re-signs guard Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat celebrates after scoring a three pointer against the Houston Rockets, his first points since returning from injury, during the first half at FTX Arena on March 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat announced Thursday that they have re-signed guard Victor Oladipo.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Victor showed his work ethic and determination to come back and help us win games at the end of the regular season and through the playoffs,” Heat President Pat Riley said in a news release. “We are delighted to have him back in a HEAT uniform.”

Oladipo is a two-time NBA All-Star and appeared in eight games last season with the Heat after recovering from surgery on his right knee.

“He averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 21.6 minutes while shooting 47.9 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from three-point range and 73.7 percent from the foul line,” the news release stated.

“Oladipo has now appeared in 462 regular season games (395 starts) during his nine-year NBA career and has averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.62 steals and 32.8 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor, 34.8 percent from three-point range and 79 percent from the foul line.”