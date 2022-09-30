Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carted off field after suffering head injury

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks away as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

CINCINNATI – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury to his head and neck.

The team confirmed the injury and said he would be further evaluated at a local hospital.

Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities, the team said.

The injury happened late in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game at Cincinnati.

Tagovailoa was thrown backward while being sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou and appeared to hit the back of his head on the turf.

Medical staff placed Tagovailoa on a backboard and wheeled him off the field after he was placed on a stretcher.

The entire Dolphins sideline came onto the field in support of Tagovailoa as he was being evaluated by officials, and head coach Mike McDaniel stood by the stretcher before it took Tua away.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater entered the game for Tagovailoa with the Dolphins trailing Cincinnati 7-6.

UPDATE: The Dolphins said Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the hospital and will travel back to South Florida with the team, as was reported on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football broadcast.