After opening the season with a perfect 3-0 record, the Miami Dolphins lost their third straight game on Sunday at home to the Minnesota Vikings.

Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the mistakes Miami has made and the impact of the potential return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Plus, the Miami Heat open the 2022-23 season this week.

Are the Heat a top four team in the Eastern Conference? Will and Clay discuss on the pod.

