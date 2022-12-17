Orange Bowl Basketball Classic heads to FLA Live Arena

SUNRISE, Fla. – The AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic is coming to FLA Live Arena in South Florida on Saturday.

Tipoff begins at noon with UCF facing off against Missouri.

The second game of the doubleheader has Florida State taking on St. John’s at 2:30 p.m.

Fans attending the classic are encouraged to get to the arena early where a free pregame tailgate starting at 10:00 a.m., will be on full display.

Students will also be able to visit the recruiting fair from 10 a.m. to noon where over 20 colleges will be in attendance.

Each participating high school student will receive free admission to the doubleheader.

Parents can also enjoy a nice day with the kids as many activities will take place at the arena.

Activities include:

•Visits with Santa

•Train rides

•Giveaways including an AutoNation holiday scarf

•Toy drive collection

•Complimentary iced coffee and munchkins from Dunkin’

• Holiday music, games and much more

Students can register at https://scholartrek.swoogo.com/orangebowl.

For tickets and more information, visit OrangeBowl.org/basketball.