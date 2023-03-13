74º

Dolphins sign quarterback Mike White to 2-year deal, per report

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) winds up to pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins have found their backup quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Dolphins agreed to terms with former Jets quarterback Mike White.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $16 million.

White, 27, is a South Florida native.

He was born in Pembroke Pines and attended University School for High School.

With the Jets in 2022, White completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,192 yards, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

The Dolphins recently picked up the fifth-year option on starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins have repeatedly said that Tagovailoa is their starting quarterback.

