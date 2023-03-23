Thousands gather as Miami Open returns to Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Thousands of people were seen gathering for the Miami Open Thursday,

The annual tennis tournament is underway with qualifying matches at Hard Rock Stadium.

Although several star players are missing from the men’s draw, including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, there’s still plenty of star power to see on the courts over the next month.

Coco Gauff, of Delray Beach, is ranked 6th in the world and will be competing Thursday in the Miami Open against Rebecca Marino.

As the open reaches its pinnacle during the championship weekend on April 1 and April 2, some of the tournament’s most intimate moments are experienced throughout the week.

According to event organizers, the grounds include ten competition courts and 17 practice courts, where fans can get up close and personal with competitors.

Many travelers and residents told Local 10 News that the Miami Open experience is more than just tennis.

On the art front, murals and art installations are scattered throughout the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Open is also planning a final set concert series, a first for the tourney, with performances by Cimafunk on March 31 and Kool & the Gang on April 1.

Local restaurants Omakai Sushi, Ella Café, Kiki on the River, Novecento and more will be onsite.

Local 10 News was at the Miami Open Thursday where fans were seen taking pictures with a giant tennis ball that is outside the front entrance of Hard Rock Stadium.

The 2023 Miami Open will be played March 19 – April 2.

Click here for more information about the Miami Open.