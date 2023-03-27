UM men’s basketball team returns to South Florida after big win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes headed home early Monday morning after making it to the Final Four.

Several University of Miami students got up extra early to greet the Canes as they arrived home to Coral Gables, fresh off their win against the Texas Longhorns.

There was lots of cheering and even pictures being taken with some of the players outside the Watsco Center.

The team is headed to the Final Four for the first time in school history, with a regional trophy in hand.

The team’s head coach Jim Larrañaga was seen cutting the net following the historic win for the university, which is tradition.

We heard from him Monday morning, along with several excited fans.

“We are very excited where we are, but we are also very excited about playing next Saturday,” Larrañaga said.

“I’m only in college for four years and we are in the final four -- that’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity -- gotta show up for the team,” student George Dowdle said.

UM’s big win followed a similar celebration less than 50 miles away on the Florida Atlantic University campus, where the FAU Owls upset the Kansas State Wildcats over the weekend to head to the Final Four where they will play San Diego State.

The Canes will face off against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday.