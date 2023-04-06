Marlins to host annual ‘Jackie Robinson Classic’ featuring 2 Broward high schools at loanDepot Park

MIAMI – As part of the on-going efforts to celebrate the life and legacy of Hall of Famer and civil rights activist Jackie Robinson, the Miami Marlins will host numerous events next week centered around the legend.

The celebration will begin with the second annual “Jackie Robinson Classic” as Piper High School and South Broward High School, both of Broward County, will take the field at loanDepot Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m., according to MLB.

According to event organizers, the student-athletes will receive customized Marlins shirts with the number 42 on the back along with one of Robinson’s nine values.

The Marlins are urging the South Florida community to cheer on the teams at the complimentary event and jam along with the high school bands.

The students and bands from each school will be able to enjoy a ballpark hot dog, chips and soda or water.

LoanDepot Park will then host Jackie Robinson Day and the South Florida Black Legacy Celebration on Saturday commemorating the impact that Robinson and local community leaders have had on society, according to organizers.

Robinson was an American professional baseball player who became the first African American to play in the MLB in the modern era. He broke the baseball color line when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.

For more information on how to purchase tickets for the event, click here.